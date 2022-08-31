WB I-10 reopens near Benson after injury wreck Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound Interstate 10 was closed for about two hours at milepost 303 in Benson Wednesday.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the wreck involved a semi and passenger car at 3:22 a.m. The road was reopened at 5:14 a.m.
One person in the car was injured.
