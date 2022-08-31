Watch Now
WB I-10 reopens near Benson after injury wreck Wednesday


Westbound Interstate 10 was closed at milepost 303 in Benson Wednesday. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 31, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound Interstate 10 was closed for about two hours at milepost 303 in Benson Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the wreck involved a semi and passenger car at 3:22 a.m. The road was reopened at 5:14 a.m.

One person in the car was injured.

