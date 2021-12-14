Wreck shuts down Valencia and Camino Verde Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down Valencia and Camino Verde Tuesday.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the wreck shut down westbound Valencia and northbound Camino Verde.
There was no time scheduled for the roads to reopen.
Ajo Way worked as an alternate.
