Wreck shuts down southbound I-19 south of Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck closed southbound Interstate 19 south of Green Valley Tuesday.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash was at km post 50, south of Green Valley.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.
