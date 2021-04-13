Wreck shuts down Pima-Alvernon intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police said a wreck at Pima and Alvernon was expected to shut the intersection down for several hours Tuesday morning.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 13, 2021
Please avoid the intersection of N. Alvernon Way and E. Pima St. as officers are investigating an accident that will have the intersection shut down for several hours. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/1Pvu4HdCi8
Grant Road and Dodge Boulevard worked as alternates.