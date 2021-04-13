Watch
Wreck shuts down Pima-Alvernon intersection

A wreck at Pima and Alvernon was expected to shut the intersection down for several hours Tuesday morning.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:08:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police said a wreck at Pima and Alvernon was expected to shut the intersection down for several hours Tuesday morning.

Grant Road and Dodge Boulevard worked as alternates.

