Wreck cleared at First and Tangerine

A vehicle wreck shut down the intersection of First and Tangerine Wednesday morning. Photo via Google Maps.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 15:02:23-04

A vehicle wreck that shut down the intersection of First and Tangerine Wednesday morning was cleared.

The wreck involved an Oro Valley police officer who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Oro Valley police say the intersection reopened in the 11 a.m. hour.

