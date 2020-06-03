Wreck cleared at First and Tangerine

A vehicle wreck that shut down the intersection of First and Tangerine Wednesday morning was cleared.
The wreck involved an Oro Valley police officer who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Oro Valley police say the intersection reopened in the 11 a.m. hour.
Accident scene has been cleared and Rodeway has re-opened
— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 3, 2020
OVPD is currently working a vehicle accident blocking the intersection of Tangerine Road and First Avenue. Roadway is completely shut down, try to stay away
— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 3, 2020