Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wreck involving bicyclist shuts down Grant Road near Swan

Tucson police shut down Grant between Belvedere Avenue and Swan Road Tuesday during the investigation.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 10:26:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist was involved in a Grant Road crash Tuesday morning.

Tucson police shut down Grant between Belvedere Avenue and Swan Road Tuesday during the investigation.

Speedway and Alvernon worked as alternates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!