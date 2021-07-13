Wreck involving bicyclist shuts down Grant Road near Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist was involved in a Grant Road crash Tuesday morning.
Tucson police shut down Grant between Belvedere Avenue and Swan Road Tuesday during the investigation.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 13, 2021
Traffic on Grant Rd. between N. Belvedere Ave. to N. Swan Rd. will be shutdown while detectives investigate a serious-injury collision. involving a bicyclist.
Please be careful on your morning commute and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5lZldF8fCL
Speedway and Alvernon worked as alternates.