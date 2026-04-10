Work permit renewal backlog keeps a Tucson Unified School District band teacher out of the classroom

A Tucson Unified School District band teacher is out of the classroom as he waits for his work permit to be renewed amid a backlog of applications at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Juan Guzman has been an instrumental music teacher at the district for 4 years. His job came to an abrupt stop when his work permit expired two months ago.

"I miss my students a lot. I really miss them. I miss waking up every morning and going and hearing about their day," Guzman said.

Those trying to renew a work permit are facing a system trying to manage a backlog of applications. This was caused by changes made late last year at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many work permits are now valid for only 18 months, down from 5 years, requiring more frequent renewals.

"Depending on which category the person has and what the law requires at that time or what the policy is at that time, people can get employment authorization documents, or work permits for sometimes a year, sometimes two years, sometimes even longer," Immigration Attorney Mo Goldman said.

Parents and students reached out after learning about the situation. Students say the band is not the same without their instructor.

"He's so nice with everyone, and he gets the work done in a way that I haven't seen before, in a way that makes it fun and engaging instead of scary," one student said.

Guzman submitted his work permit renewal application on November 12th, 2025, and did not hear back before it expired in February 2026.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, applicants should file to renew as early as possible to avoid a gap in employment authorization. The department suggests filing 180 days before expiration.

The agency states work permit renewals are taking longer than usual due to high volumes, staffing shortages, and unpredictable processing times. While some categories qualify for up to 540-day automatic extensions, others face significant delays. What used to take three to eight months could now take up to one year.

Guzman cannot go back to teaching until his renewal application is approved. He has been following up on his application, but he only receives an automated response.

"I'm really sorry that I'm putting them in a position where it's affecting them and their experience so much," Guzman said.

But Guzman's students are still supporting him as he goes through this, waiting for their leader to return.

"We love and miss him very much," one student said. "We are standing by and awaiting for his return. We're hoping for it every day."

