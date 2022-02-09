Watch
Wood pile burn causes smoke over Catalina mountains

Coronado National Forest wood pile burn caused smoke
Posted at 7:04 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:04:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Smoke seen over the Catalina Mountains is due to thinning operations by the Coronado National Forest.

According to Coronado National officials, the Safford Ranger District authorized the fire in order to get rid of old wood pilings from past fires.

Officials say the fires pose no danger to the public.

