Wood pile burn causes smoke over Catalina mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Smoke seen over the Catalina Mountains is due to thinning operations by the Coronado National Forest.

According to Coronado National officials, the Safford Ranger District authorized the fire in order to get rid of old wood pilings from past fires.

Officials say the fires pose no danger to the public.

----

