Woman wanted in Godoy killing surrenders to police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A homicide suspect turned herself into Pascua Yaqui police Tuesday night.

According to the FBI, 35-year-old Yvette Garcia was taken into custody after she surrendered to police. She faces charges related to the Dec. 26 killing of Monica Godoy.

The Godoy and Yucupicio families Monica Godoy, seen here, was hit and killed with a vehicle on December 26 while riding a bike, according to the FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department.

A witness told authorities that Garcia drove over Godoy multiple times before speeding off.

Godoy had been staying with Garcia, who was her longtime friend. They had been seen fighting before the incident.

The FBI is still looking for the 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plate RNA3B7A that Godoy allegedly used in the killing.

The FBI continues to ask the public's help in locating the 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A, that was used in the killing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

