FBI: $5,000 reward for capturing, convicting homicide suspect

35-year-old Yvette Garcia accused of hitting, killing bicyclist
The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department are looking for a woman they say used a vehicle to hit and killed a woman who was riding a bike on Dec. 26.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 04, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department are looking for a woman they say used a vehicle to hit and killed a woman who was riding a bike on Dec. 26.

Authorities are looking for 35-year-old Yvette Garcia. She is 5-4 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say she was driving a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plate RNA3B7A.

An award of $5,000 is available for someone who gives a tip that leads to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of Garcia.

Those with information should call (623) 466-1999.

