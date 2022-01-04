FBI: $5,000 reward for capturing, convicting homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department are looking for a woman they say used a vehicle to hit and killed a woman who was riding a bike on Dec. 26.

Authorities are looking for 35-year-old Yvette Garcia. She is 5-4 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say she was driving a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plate RNA3B7A.

An award of $5,000 is available for someone who gives a tip that leads to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of Garcia.

Those with information should call (623) 466-1999.

----

