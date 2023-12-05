Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman stabbed at Southside park, police say

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 17:47:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is on scene of an aggravated assault at Rudy Garcia Park.

Officers found a woman with sharp force trauma.

Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening, no suspects are in custody at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood