Woman stabbed at Southside park, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is on scene of an aggravated assault at Rudy Garcia Park.
Officers found a woman with sharp force trauma.
Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening, no suspects are in custody at this time.
This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
