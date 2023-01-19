Woman died from fentanyl overdose now almost 300 days sober

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chamaine Parr overdosed on fentanyl twice. The last time was in March of 2022 when she nearly lost her life. Tonight she’ll be graduating from drug court and is nearly three hundred days sober. The program is an alternative to prison for drug recovery.

“Fentanyl is a huge problem here in Tucson,” said Parr.

Chamaine lived on the streets for many years. I met her outside of the first apartment she’s had in ten years.

“I never thought this day would come. So I’m really happy and super proud of myself,” she said.

It wasn’t easy getting to where she is now. On March 25, 2022, she hit rock bottom.

“I was found dead, my lips were blue. It was really embarrassing. And I had to sit with that humility in jail thinking about everything that happened. I was really depressed, but when I was released to the Haven when I got out, they just helped me find happiness,” she said.

She said the worst part is this still didn’t make her want to get sober.

“If it wasn’t for drug court literally taking me off the streets, I would’ve never done it,” said Chamaine.

She said the Haven, her recovery center, saved her life, and her probation officer kept her from relapsing.

“She helped me more than anything. I would have never expected that from a probation officer,” she said.

She said learning to love herself has got her to where she is today.

“I ran for so long thinking I could beat it and thinking it would go away but it didn't. But now, my ambition for life came back, I’m happy, and my dreams came back. It’s really cool,” she said.

On Monday Chamaine will be getting started with her next move, which is to join the Navy. She said she wants to keep that level of discipline in her life and she’s excited to serve her country.