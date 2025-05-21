With restrictions, dry weather, Northwest Fire asks residents to be careful with fires this holiday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, fire officials in southern Arizona are urging residents to exercise caution amid heightened wildfire risks due to ongoing drought and dry conditions.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, along with federal and tribal agencies, implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions on May 12 across southeastern Arizona.

These restrictions prohibit open fires, including campfires and charcoal grills, and limit smoking in designated areas.

RELATED | More about Stage 2 fire restrictions

In Pima County, officials are considering adopting similar restrictions for unincorporated areas.

District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz emphasized the need to protect public health and safety during this period of elevated wildfire risk.

Jacob Roszko, a paramedic with Northwest Fire District, highlighted the importance of community safety during the holiday weekend.

“We’re here to support you and we want you to have a good time, but we want you to do it in a safe manner,” he said.

Roszko advised against using charcoal grills, recommending gas grills instead to reduce fire hazards.

“Really we got to avoid the charcoal grills altogether. We don’t want open flames. If we’re gonna do grilling, stick to gas grills,” he explained.

For those planning to camp, Roszko stressed the importance of clearing the area around campfires of debris.

“Make sure you clear it of debris, right? Dry leaves, branches… is there anything overhanging? We want to eliminate those if possible,” he advised.

Fireworks are also a concern during this dry season.

“We are gonna say avoid those altogether," Roszko said. "Again, us looking out for you guys as a community. We want to take care of you,” Roszko urged.

In case of an emergency, Northwest Fire District recommends staying calm, moving to a safe area, and calling 911.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about local fire restrictions and safety guidelines to ensure a safe holiday weekend.