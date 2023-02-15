Willcox, Elgin schools to start after two-hour delay Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Willcox Unified School District classes have been delayed until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the district's website, parents should contact their children's schools if they have questions.
The delay is two hours past the usual start time.
Elgin Elementary School also planned to delay classes by two hours Wednesday.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.