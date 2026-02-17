Willcox man sentenced to 13 years for bank robbery

A Willcox man was sentenced to 13 years in prison last week for robbing a bank in Safford last summer.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, 64-year-old Michael Dino Peraino robbed a Chase Bank in Safford on July 10.

Peraino reportedly handed a note to the victim teller, directing the teller to give him $10,000 in cash. Peraino told the teller to hurry and stated he had a firearm, while motioning toward his waistband, the news release said.

Peraino was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 156 months with three years of supervised release, the news release said.

