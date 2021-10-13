Why some voters will receive two 2021 election ballots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some Pima County voters will receive two ballots for the 2021 election.

The City of Tucson is conducting a city election and the Pima County Recorder's Office is holding a Vail Unified School District election.

Both are vote-by-mail. Those who live in Vail School District and inside city limits will receive both ballots.

Ballots are due by 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

Dropoff locations include: 240 N Stone Ave., First Floor; 6920 E Broadway Blvd. Suite D and 6550 S Country Club Road.

To check on how many ballots you will receive, visit this site.

RELATED:

Three candidates running to represent Tucson City Council Ward 3

Newcomer vs long-time incumbent in Tucson Ward 6

City Council Updates: Water rate hikes, pay raise for council and city employees

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

