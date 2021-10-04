Three candidates running to represent Tucson City Council Ward 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Karen Uhlich currently represents Tucson City Council Ward 3, she filled the seat when Paul Durham resigned. She is about to be replaced in the coming election, and there are three candidates running for her position. Ward 3 lies in the northwest region of Tucson.

Along it’s northern border is the Tucson Mall and Rillito Park. Its southern border touches West Speedway Blvd.

Alan Harwell is a write-in candidate running as a Republican. Harwell never went to college. He’s lived in Tucson for most of his life, and sees himself as the stand-out candidate.

“There's nobody to represent my point of view and challenge the status quo of who's in City Council already," Harwell said.

Harwell says he wants to increase funding for the police and improve the parks and roads. He also wants to advocate for the homeless.

“We need an advocacy group, someone that’s been there, that already knows what its like to be homeless," Harwell said. "I’ve been homeless, I’ve been on meth, I’ve been in the hood.”

Lucy LiBosha describes herself as an independent progressive. LiBosha has been a math teacher in Tucson for 19 years, first at Sunnyside Unified and more recently at Tucson Unified. She’s also a veteran; she previously served in the U.S. Army as a graphic illustrator and airborne paratrooper.

“My three step plan, my vision in this campaign, is to connect, invest, and uplift Tucson,” LiBosha said.

LiBosha wants to provide basic necessities for Tucsonans like shelter and food and deal with climate change through social justice work. She also wants to improve public transport, something she’s already done on the city’s Complete Streets Coordinating Committee.

“Invest in people, connect neighbors, neighborhood associations, businesses, and uplift Tucson through policy and practice in an effective and equitable way,” LiBosha said.

Kevin Dahl is the democratic candidate. He’s lived in Ward 3 for 38 years and within that time has worked for three conservationist non-profits. Dahl currently works at the National Parks Conservation Association and helped expand Saguaro National Park last December.

“I'm very active in the neighborhood, doing cleanups, planting trees,” Dahl said.

As a conservationist, Dahl’s key issue is climate change. He hopes to weatherize houses, improve vegetation, and get rid of carbon energy.

“Climate change is the intersectional issue," Dahl said. "It’s going to affect everybody especially the most vulnerable, its a health issue its an economic issue, its going to hurt businesses, its going to hurt our tourism industry.”

One of these three candidates will represent Tucson City Council Ward 3, but any Tucson resident can vote for the Ward 3 representative.

October 4 is the last day to register to vote, click here to register.

