Why people were cheering as SpaceX's 'Starship' rocket exploded

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the most powerful rocket ever built flew higher in the sky, it suddenly burst into flames, ending the first test flight of the massive rocket. But it wasn't much of a disappointment for many — a crowd of people even cheering as the explosion played out in front of them.

Why? Because the rocket wasn't supposed to succeed. Instead, the test flight itself was intended to reveal any problems with the concept 'Starship' rocket, which stood 400 feet tall, housing 33 engines.

"I mean, the whole job of the test is to find out what goes wrong, to let things fail." Retired Commander of the International Space Station Chris Hadfield said. "You can pretend as long as you want, but eventually you got to go actually launch this thing and that's when you're going to really find out what's right and what's wrong. They, and they were so successful today"

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson called the launch a "real accomplishment," getting the "big monster rocket" past even the first stage.

After the launch, SpaceX tweeted "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve starship's reliability."



See the details behind the explosion here:

SpaceX 'Starship' rocket explodes after launch