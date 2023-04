SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded over the Gulf coast, just minutes after leaving the ground.

Kate Tucker, a member of SpaceX, says the team is currently unsure what led to the destruction.

This marked the second attempt to launch the rocket, after an earlier attempt was aborted on Monday.

"Obviously this does not appear to be a normal situation," SpaceX member John Insprucker said during the live broadcast of the launch.

At this time, it has not been confirmed when another attempt will be made.