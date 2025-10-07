Why do many of Tucson's unhoused population gather along The Loop?

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two week after the death of cyclist Enrique "Kix" Mercado, friends, neighbors and some in the cycling community are calling for increased security along the bike path where he was stabbed to death.

Still, some unhoused Tucsonans continue to gather along The Loop trail system, citing limited options and essential needs that the popular recreational path provides.

Some telling KGUN 9 their reasons for choosing this location center on three key factors: shade, access and community.

Many sections of The Loop feature tree-lined paths that provide crucial relief from Arizona's intense sun. This shade becomes even more valuable as park closures limit alternatives and the city's wash ordinance makes camping in city watercourses a misdemeanor offense.

Set location like certain spots along The Loop also serves as a vital community hub for people without cell phones or stable addresses. These set locations allow individuals to maintain connections with their social networks.

Justin Hamilton—an outreach coordinator with the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness explained that officials face ongoing challenges balancing public safety and environmental protection with the well-being of Tucson's unsheltered population.

He said the county maintains sufficient bed capacity for anyone seeking shelter who can meet entry requirements. Approximately 300 emergency beds remain vacant on any given night though it can be hard to pin down an exact number since people are constantly coming and going.

"I never came into a situation where someone wanted shelter and couldn't get it," Hamilton said, reflecting on his four years of outreach work.

However, some outreach workers report encountering obstacles when trying to connect clients with shelter services.

Pet ownership presents a significant barrier to shelter access. Though Hamilton said he has found workarounds for some situations. Many people experiencing homelessness are reluctant to separate from pets that may serve as their only constant companions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

