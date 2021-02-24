Who wants to join the City Council? Applications accepted through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council are looking for applications to fill Paul Durham's Ward 3 City Council seat.

Durham announced his resignation earlier this month. He will leave office March 1.

Durham's replacement will serve until the next election.

Applicants must have lived in the city limits for the last three years, as well as Ward 3 for at least one year.

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov or City Hall, 255 W. Alameda Street, by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Applicants will make a five-minute presentation to the Mayor and Council at a Tucson City Council Special Meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 1.