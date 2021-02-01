Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham announced his resignation from the council Monday morning.

In a letter to the mayor and city clerk, Durham said he was resigning "in order to attend to personal matters." In September, Durham announced he would be stepping back from his duties on the council in order to recover from a recent injury and spend time with his husband, who was undergoing chemotherapy for terminal cancer.

According to a news release from the city, Durham's replacement for Ward 3 will be decided by the council and mayor at the next meeting. The replacement will serve on the council until the next election.

RELATED: Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham to temporarily step back from duties

The news release also included a statement from Mayor Regina Romero:

“I want to thank Council Member Paul Durham for his service to the City of Tucson. Paul has been a dedicated advocate for the residents of Ward 3 and has truly exemplified what it means to be a public servant."



"I am grateful for his leadership on issues ranging from climate action to affordable housing and will miss his voice on the council. I know this must have been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and I ask our community to join me in thanking him for his service to Tucsonans and respecting his privacy at this time."

Durham said he'll use his last weeks on the council to "wrap up some matters at the office, and I will continue to carry out my duties as Councilmember."

Durham also offered praise and thanks to his staff and colleagues in the city government:

"I want to thank my Ward 3 staff for the extraordinary work that they do every day," the letter said. "I also thank my colleagues on the Mayor and Council, each of whom is copied on this letter, for your friendship and leadership. And I thank all City employees for their service to our community. But most of all, I thank my husband Philippe, for everything."

Click here to read Durham's full resignation letter.