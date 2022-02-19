Watch
White House spending targets social justice; criteria vague

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 13:28:23-05

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will spend $14 billion on a variety of infrastructure and environmental restoration projects that promote social, economic, and environmental justice.

A flood control project in Winslow, Arizona, and the restoration of a tidal channel in Puerto Rico are among the funding recipients. The White House says the funding decisions align with its promise to create benefits for disadvantaged communities.

But some of the rules for allocating funding are still being written and some local officials and activists are worried about whether they're being applied in a way that fulfills the administration's promise.

Experts say just how much environmental justice boosts a project's funding changes is unclear.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

