Where to get free turkey meals in Tucson for Thanksgiving

While fathers, mothers, their sons and daughters, and all manner of extended family gather around the dinner table for Thanksgiving this year, several organizations and businesses in Tucson will be working to provide for those going without.

Here are several options for Thanksgiving dinner for those in need:

- Gospel Rescue Mission will provide free Thanksgiving meals a day early, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meal will be handed out at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

There will be a traditional Thanksgiving dinner; also: resource bags, clothing, haircuts, live music, face painting, and more.

- The Salvation Army will host its annual community meal at The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., this Thursday.

Meals will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.

- Kingfisher, 2564 E. Grant Road, will be offering free turkey dinners to those who need it from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Meals will include turkey, dressing, mashers and green beans, and are available while supplies last.

