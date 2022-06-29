TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is throwing its 25th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, sponsored by the Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment Group.

City staff says the festivities are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at "A" Mountain/Sentinel Peak Park. However, if local weather interferes, the fireworks show might get delayed.

How to view the show:

The Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B, the large lot on the west side of the TCC with access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue, is open for free viewing of the show beginning at 4 p.m. with food trucks on-site and open at 7 p.m. for business.

For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed location, call the Tucson Convention Center at (520) 791-4101.

Additional viewing areas are available with free access for viewing at the City - State Garage, 498 W. Congress, and $5 per vehicle access at the Mercado parking lots A,B, and E accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue just west of I-10 and south of Congress Street.

The map below, provided by ParkTucson, identifies the parking areas and will be available online and on ParkTucson's and the City's social media accounts.

Getting there and road closures:

The map below shows how traffic in the area of "A" Mountain/Sentinel Peak Park is routed and also identifies the closure of Mission Road between Star Pass Boulevard and Congress Street, Bella Vista Road, and the Eastbound and Westbound I-10 Frontage Roads.

Catching public transit:

Transit remains free, and the Sun Link streetcar provides convenient access to the TCC at the Granada/Cushing Street stops and to the Mercado District at the Avenida del Convento/Congress Street and Cushing Street / Avenida del Convento stops.

Streetcar service will run for approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the fireworks show.

Sun Tran riders should note bus service to most routes will end before 9 p.m. on the holiday. Transit riders are encouraged to utilize the streetcar to ensure transportation following the fireworks show.

Safety preparations and readiness:

The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Water is preparing the mountain and the surrounding area, as they have in previous years, by soaking down the vegetation in advance of the event on July 4 and will remain on-site during and after the show in order to minimize any fire risk.

The Tucson Police Department will manage traffic control in the show area and all access at the base of "A" Mountain

City staff also clarifies Sentinel Peak Park and Road will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, and will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m.

For a full listing of fireworks shows going on throughout Independence Day weekend:

