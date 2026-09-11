What makes Southern AZ’s Congressional District 6 different–and hard to win

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — These days many politicians refuse to debate each other but that is not true of the two candidates for Congressional District 6

Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani is in his second two year term. Democratic challenger Joanna Mendoza is working to convince voters to send her to Washington instead.

At a time when just a few seats have decided who controls Congress, every seat is a critical seat.

Many Congressional Districts are drawn to be a sure win for one party or the other but Congressional District 6 has a rare balance between the two parties.

It ranges from urban, to suburban to ranchland right on the border.

University of Arizona Political Scientist Samara Klar says that gives CD6 the potential to go for either party.

“But you know, Arizona as a state is pretty closely divided. If you look at the entire electorate of Arizona, we're about a third, a third, third between Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. And I don't think there is a closer district in Arizona than CD6.”

She says to win District 6, a candidate has to steer a course away from the far right or far left.

“We've seen Mendoza make appeals to sort of the more conservative element of her constituency, and Ciscomani also is trying to come across as a little nonpartisan, a little more moderate. That's what you need to do first of all when you're tied to a fairly unpopular incumbent presidency, and also in a place like Arizona. The candidates who win in Arizona are typically the candidates who portray themselves as centrists.”

Klar says this election will be harder to predict than usual because groups of voters that would usually not be interested in a midterm election may be motivated to come out and vote this November.

