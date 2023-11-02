'All Souls Procession Weekend' beginning on Tucson's Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. — A weekend full of events for the All Souls Procession on Tucson's Westside begins Thursday, Nov. 2.

The altar outside the MSA Annex at 267 South Avenida del Convento will be dedicated at 6 p.m.

Adam Klepp 2023 All Souls Altar

Dances, processions, and more are taking place through Sunday.

The Tucson 'All Souls' celebration was established locally in 1990 as a way to honor lost loved ones and celebrate life.

“It’s always really nice when someone is walking through the procession and has a picture pinned to their costume, and someone comes up and says tell me about this person," Nadia Hagen, the event's art director said.

Find a map of this weekend's procession at the Mercado here, and the event schedule on the All Souls website.

