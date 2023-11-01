Multiple roads closing for All Souls Procession 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Sunday, Nov. 5, multiple roads are closing for the 2023 All Souls Procession.

With the procession planned to begin at 6 p.m., the city will close the following roads on Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight:



Grande Avenue, between Speedway Boulevard and Congress Street

Saint Mary's Road, between Grande Avenue and the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road

Linda Avenue, between Congress Street and Cushing Street

Avenida del Convento between Congress Street and Cushing Street

Congress Street, between Grande Avenue and the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road

Cushing Street, between Avenida del Convento and the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road

City officials say traffic controllers are also scheduled to help direct traffic. They are also clarifying this is NOT a city event. If anyone has any questions related to the event or street closures, they should reach out to info@allsoulsprocession.org.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the Barrio Hollywood and Menlo Park neighborhoods on the day of the All Souls Procession. Whether people are driving, walking or bicycling, they should proceed with caution.

City of Tucson