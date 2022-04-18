Westside hit-and-run crash takes man's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is reporting a hit-and-run crash off West Ironwood Hill Drive and North Greasewood Road.
Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas confirms officers responded to a call just after midnight Monday.
He says the suspect apparently hit the man and drove off before police arrived.
Sgt. Gradillas adds crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Details are limited at this time as investigators look into the crash.
