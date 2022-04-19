Police identify hit-and-run victim, looking for white Ford pickup with frontend damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has identified Monday morning's victim as Armando Raul Rodriguez, 19.
Public Information Officer Francisco Magos confirms Tuesday the police have notified his family.
However, officers are still on the lookout for the suspected murderer.
Investigators' only lead is a white 2013-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck. They believe the pickup should have frontend damage signaling it as the getaway vehicle.
If anyone has any information, call 88-CRIME to anonymously give a tip.
Stay with KGUN 9 as we continue following this investigation.
