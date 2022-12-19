Watch Now
Westbound of I-10 reopens after crash

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 2:59 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 17:59:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is letting drivers know about a closure off of Interstate 10, due to a crash.

Department officials say the westbound lanes of I-10 are now closed at milepost 264.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Traffic is being redirected at this time. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

