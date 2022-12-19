Westbound of I-10 reopens after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is letting drivers know about a closure off of Interstate 10, due to a crash.
Department officials say the westbound lanes of I-10 are now closed at milepost 264.
There is no estimated reopening time.
Traffic is being redirected at this time.
