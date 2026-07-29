'We'll get there': Sheriff Nanos says Nancy Guthrie case remains active

Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with KGUN 9, Wednesday, that he agrees with the FBI — that Nancy Guthrie's abduction is a "kidnapping for ransom" case.

Nanos told KGUN 9's Pat Parris that this is not a cold case and that his investigators, along with the FBI, will solve it.

"There's so much being put into this case," Nanos said. "I just have all the confidence in the world that we'll get there."

Nanos said DNA evidence collected from Guthrie's Foothills home is now at several labs across the country, including at the FBI's lab.

He believes the DNA could lead to a suspect, as they now begin utilizing familial DNA genealogy.

"(It's) what we've seen in some of the cases across the country that were solved," Nanos said. "Where you find a relative. And even though it may not be who you're looking for, it gives you a starting point. Somebody to go talk to."

Nanos said he is in contact every day with his team of investigators, who continue to work closely with the FBI.

He said he is also in contact with the Guthrie family, including Savannah Guthrie, through text messages and phone calls.

The Guthrie abduction case is nearing its sixth month. KGUN 9 will share more of Nanos' interview on Friday.