‘We cry out for answers’: Savannah Guthrie renews plea for missing mother

(KGUN) — NBC “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie is making a new appeal for information about her mother, Nancy, nine months after she disappeared.

Guthrie shared the plea in a post on her official Instagram page on Sunday:

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ -- as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it’s not and it never will be. For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us. Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing.”

Meanwhile, Pima County sheriff’s officials said investigators recently traveled to Florida to meet with laboratory scientists about additional methods that could help move the investigation forward.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson-area home on Jan. 31.