Investigators travel to Florida seeking new clues in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Office announced the investigation into Nancy Guthrie is ongoing.

Officials say investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more can be done to advance the case.

"A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all of our partners to solve this case," the Pima County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 31.

Her disappearance has drawn national attention and sparked a months-long investigation involving the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and private forensic labs across the country.