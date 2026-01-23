“We are against being relocated”: ASDB blind, visually impaired students send letter to governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’ve heard directly from students and their families who say they are devastated by the news that their school is closing.

When the decision was made, KGUN9 made two visits to the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind to meet with leadership.

Since then, students have written a formal letter to the governor, pleading for help to keep their campus open.

More than a dozen students included personal statements in a letter addressed to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, the ASDB superintendent, and other state leaders. The letter reads:

“The blind and VI students at Arizona State Schools for the Blind (ASB) are against being relocated to our home school districts. We are also offended and disturbed by the lack of transparent communication from our school administration. Much of what we have learned about our fate has come from the news. We find this deceitful and disrespectful.”

The decision made earlier this month comes with major ramifications.

ASDB leadership said deaf students will continue to have a campus-based program at the new campus, while blind and visually impaired students will return to public schools in their home districts.

Students impacted by this change tell KGUN9 this is the worst option for them.

Here is some of what was included in their letter to the governor.

Nevaeh Cooper wrote, “Coming to ASDB helped me be more confident to advocate for myself and use proper tools to help me without feeling ashamed. At TUSD, I was getting these services once a week and often monthly for an hour at a time.”

Jamal Stell explained, “If I wanted to join sports, I would be denied that opportunity. Additionally, I would be seen as a disabled person.”

Monroe Stockton shared her public school experience of falling behind in classes, which caused her to fail and repeat her junior year.

Students have shared with KGUN9, and now in their letter, how vital access to ASDB is to them.

They said the school provides many resources for students who need extra daily support and offers learning materials that are always available.