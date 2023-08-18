Water pressure issue affects residents in Gladden Farms and North Marana following storm-related power outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in Gladden Farms and other parts of north Marana are currently experiencing low to no water pressure Thursday afternoon.

According to the town of Marana, current water pressure problems are due to a booster station operating below capacity. Tucson Water tells KGUN 9 that the issue is a result of the TEP and TRICO power outages in Marana due to Thursday's storm.

Crews are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal water pressure, Marana spokespeople say.

KGUN 9 will provide more information as it becomes available.