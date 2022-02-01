Water main leak closes northbound La Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound La Canada was closed Tuesday near Lambert due to a water main leak.
TRAFFIC ALERT - Northbound La Canada from Lambert has been closed due to a water main leak. The extent of needed repairs is being evaluated. Southbound lanes are open but will be heavily congested. Until further notice use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jlO5yUn8yM— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) February 1, 2022
Southbound lanes remained open, but Oro Valley police said traffic was slow.
Crews were dispatched to the scene to evaluate the damage.
