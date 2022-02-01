Watch
Water main leak closes northbound La Canada

Northbound La Canada was closed Tuesday near Lambert due to a water main leak.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:24:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound La Canada was closed Tuesday near Lambert due to a water main leak.

Southbound lanes remained open, but Oro Valley police said traffic was slow.

Crews were dispatched to the scene to evaluate the damage.
