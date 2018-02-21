Water main breaks on Fairview

Phil Villarreal
7:26 AM, Feb 21, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Water crews responded to a water main break on Fairview north of Prince Road Wednesday.

According to the utility, the break shut down Fairview between Thurber and Simmons Roads. The break caused a nearby apartment complex to lose water service.

Bottled water was available to those affected.

