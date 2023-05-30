TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to a water main break on Campbell Avenue.
It occurred on the median of North Campbell Avenue at the intersection of East Avenida de Posada.
Traffic is not impacted yet.
Crews are working on scene.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.