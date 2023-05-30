Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break on Campbell Avenue

FxaEA6EX0AIoPta.jpg
PCSD
FxaEA6EX0AIoPta.jpg
Posted at 3:06 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 18:06:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to a water main break on Campbell Avenue.

It occurred on the median of North Campbell Avenue at the intersection of East Avenida de Posada.

Traffic is not impacted yet.

Crews are working on scene.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!