Water main break near Sandario Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has responded to a water main break on South Sandario Road Thursday, June 9.
Deputies notified Sandario Road will be closed between West Snyder Hill Road and West Mile Wide Road for an unknown amount of time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route as traffic will be delayed.
——-
