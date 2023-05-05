WATCH: University of Arizona provides safety update

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and 17th U.S. Surgeon General and Laureate Professor of Public Health Dr. Richard Carmona will provide an update on campus safety.
The update is expected to provide insight into the university's progress working to implement the recommendations of the campus safety and security report prepared by the independent PAX Group.
Watch the live stream here beginning at 8:00 a.m..
RELATED:
- UArizona releases report with safety guidelines in response to shooting of professor
- UArizona delivers safety update Friday, April 14
- Faculty responds to UArizona new safety policies
