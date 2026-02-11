WATCH: Man detained by police in Nancy Guthrie search speaks with KGUN9 sister station

RIO RICO, AZ — A man who says he was detained by Pima County Sheriff's deputies for "kidnapping" Nancy Guthrie spoke first to ABC15 immediately following his release.

On Tuesday night, authorities confirmed that they had detained a man during a traffic stop in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual

In the interview, the man, who identified himself as "Carlos," says he was held at the scene of the initial traffic stop for hours.

"They didn't even tell me what's going on until the detectives got here... They told me I was being detained for kidnapping, and I asked them, "Kidnapping of who?"" Carlos said.

