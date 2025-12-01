Watch: Sen. Mark Kelly accuses Trump of bullying, demands investigations after threats and court‑martial Tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — Sen. Mark Kelly (D‑Ariz.) on Thursday accused president Donald Trump of using intimidation to silence critics, called for investigations into Department of Defense actions, and vowed not to be deterred after what he described as death threats and an effort to trigger a court‑martial by tweet.

Speaking to reporters, Kelly said the administration’s response to a video he and other former military and intelligence officials released — urging service members to refuse illegal orders — exposed a pattern of intimidation. “President Trump is trying to silence me, threatening to kill me for saying what is true,” Kelly said, adding that the president had “sent his Secretary of Defense after me.” He identified the defense secretary by name and said he learned of a potential court‑martial through a social‑media post from that official.

Kelly, a retired Navy astronaut, said the video was a straightforward reminder that service members must obey the law and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He said the appropriate presidential response would have been brief support for the rule of law, but instead Trump publicly called for the arrest and execution of lawmakers who appeared in the message. “How many times in our country’s history have you heard a president of the United States say that members of the Senate and the House should be hanged and executed?” Kelly asked, saying such rhetoric has led to a sharp uptick in violent, graphic threats against him and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt.

Kelly urged congressional oversight and independent review, pressing for inspector general inquiries within the Pentagon and for senior Defense Department officials to testify before the armed services committees. “There needs to be an investigation,” he said, noting recent reporting that a Defense Department official had ordered a second strike that may have endangered survivors of a ship attack in the Caribbean. Kelly said the department’s inspectors general should examine those allegations and criticized recent firings of lawyers and watchdogs at the Pentagon under the current leadership.

While emphasizing his respect for the military — “I revere members of the United States Navy” — Kelly criticized what he called an inappropriate focus by the defense secretary on publicity and lethality rather than accountability, training and mission clarity. He called the secretary “historically unqualified” and urged lawmakers to demand answers in public hearings, possibly accompanied by classified sessions.

Kelly framed the episode as part of a broader pattern in which Trump uses presidential power to punish perceived enemies — pressuring companies, universities, comedians and lawmakers — and warned of chilling effects on free speech and congressional oversight. He also raised policy concerns, from tariffs that he says have driven up costs for Americans to inaction on health‑care premium spikes.

Refusing to be silenced, Kelly repeatedly invoked his own service record in contrast to Trump’s business and media career, saying he has faced far greater dangers while serving in uniform and would continue his work on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees. He said he will press the committees’ leadership — including the chairman and ranking member — to pursue thorough reviews and hearings.

Kelly concluded by calling for patience as oversight processes unfold but insisted that “we have to get to the bottom of this” and that he would continue to speak out on behalf of the Constitution and service members. The White House had not responded to his remarks at the time of the briefing.

"I will not be intimated by this president. I will not be silenced by this president..." said Kelly.