Mark Kelly releases statement following Pentagon investigation announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon says it is investigating Sen. Mark Kelly for possible breaches of military law after Kelly joined a handful of other lawmakers in a video released last week that called for U.S. troops to refuse unlawful orders.

After the video's release, President Trump posted on Truth Social that it was "seditious behavior...punishable by death." The president later said he was "not threatening death."

Today, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement:

“When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.

“In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets. At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much.

Related: Pentagon investigating Sen. Kelly for video urging troops to defy 'illegal orders'

“Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”