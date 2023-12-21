Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Cochise Co. Supervisors Crosby and Judd in court for election interference

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby are accused of conspiring to interfere with the 2022 election.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 11:26:50-05

Previous coverage in the video player: Two Cochise County Supervisors indicted on felony charges of election interference

Two Cochise County Supervisors, Peggy Judd, 61, of Willcox, and Tom Crosby, 64, of Sierra Vista, will be arraigned in a Maricopa County Superior Court on counts of conspiracy and election interference for their role in postponing the 2022 election certification.

An Arizona grand jury indicted Judd and Cosby in November on two felony counts each of of interference with an election officer and conspiracy.

The two members of the three-person board voted in November of 2022 to delay election certification prior to the canvas deadline, and after ordering a ballot hand-count—a move that was blocked in court prior to Election Day 2022.

Following today's arraignment, the initial pre-trial conference is set for February 2024.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood