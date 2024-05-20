Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in trial for 2022 UA campus killing of Dr. Thomas Meixner

Set to begin at approximately 1 p.m. Monday
Testimony is over now in the trial of a man charged with killing U of A Professor Thomas Meixner. The case goes to the jury next week.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 15:42:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Testimony concluded Friday in the trial of Murad Dervish, the former University of Arizona student charged with the 2022 on-campus killing of Hydrology Professor Thomas Meixner.

Attorneys for Dervish are seeking a 'Guilty Except Insane' verdict in the killing, arguing that he was unaware that shooting and killing Meixner was wrong at the time.

