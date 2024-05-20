WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in trial for 2022 UA campus killing of Dr. Thomas Meixner

In the video player above: Previous trial coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Testimony concluded Friday in the trial of Murad Dervish, the former University of Arizona student charged with the 2022 on-campus killing of Hydrology Professor Thomas Meixner.

Attorneys for Dervish are seeking a 'Guilty Except Insane' verdict in the killing, arguing that he was unaware that shooting and killing Meixner was wrong at the time.

