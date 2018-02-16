Washington college on lockdown after reports of shots fired

A community college south of Seattle was on lockdown after reports of shots fired.

DES MOINES, Wash. - Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports Friday morning were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around Highline College.

The college says that police were evacuating buildings and assessing the situation.

The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.

 

