Washington-based company acquiring Jim Click Automotive, Tuttle-Click Group

The Jim Click Automotive Team has agreed to sell its dealership operations to Gee Automotive Companies in a deal covering 16 dealerships in Arizona and California.

Gee Automotive, based in Spokane, Washington, will acquire 10 Southern Arizona dealerships operated by Jim Click Automotive and six Southern California dealerships owned by the Tuttle-Click Automotive Group. The transaction is expected to close later this year, pending customary conditions.

All dealerships will continue operating under their current names and locations, and employees are expected to remain in place following the acquisition.

Jim Click Automotive has operated in Tucson since 1971. Gee Automotive, founded in 1983, now operates 42 dealerships across five states. Sam Khayat will continue overseeing local operations as president.

Jim Click will remain active in the community through the Click Family Foundation but will no longer hold an ownership stake after the sale.