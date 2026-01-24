Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warriors–Timberwolves game in Minneapolis postponed after shooting; ABC programming note

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA game scheduled for Saturday, January 24, between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed.

A press release from the NBA states, “The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.”

The game was originally scheduled to air on ABC on Saturday. “Inside the NBA” will air from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MST. An “ABC News Special” will air from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MST.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 at Target Center.

