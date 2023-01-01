Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.
According to the TPD, around 1 Sunday afternoon, officers spotted Caylor driving a stolen vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes of I-19.
The pursuit ended when Caylor's stolen vehicle rolled over. Officers confirm Caylor was treated for his injuries and booked into Jail.
Caylor is being held on his warrant for three counts of aggravated assault on police. Police say additional charges are expected.
