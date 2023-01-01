Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19

Fla7_uyagAEWoIq.jpg
@ofcrmagos
Fla7_uyagAEWoIq.jpg
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 18:48:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.

According to the TPD, around 1 Sunday afternoon, officers spotted Caylor driving a stolen vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes of I-19.

The pursuit ended when Caylor's stolen vehicle rolled over. Officers confirm Caylor was treated for his injuries and booked into Jail.

Caylor is being held on his warrant for three counts of aggravated assault on police. Police say additional charges are expected.

Related: ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
Related: Police looking for Michael Anthony Caylor

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE